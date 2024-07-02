will be available 24/7 to resolve public woes: CP

Visakhapatnam: If there is any problem, the newly-joined city commissioner of police Shanka Brata Bagchi suggested that the people send an SMS, WhatsApp text, video clip, audio or voice message as he would be available to resolve their challenges.

Assuming charge as the city commissioner of police here on Monday, he informed the people that he will be accessible to the city people 24/7. “Those who have a problem or want to share any information regarding crime or face any issue while registering a complaint in the police station, can contact me directly,” said the new CP, sharing his contact no: 7995095799, adding that in case if he is busy, he would call back. Shanka Brata said that the contact number shared with the public is not only for the people but also for the staff, including home guards, contract employees, outsourcing employees and other department employees. The police commissioner assured that the details shared with him would be kept confidential. The CP gave clarity on two major points to the staff. “Since we are here to serve the public, if someone comes to the police station, they should be received with respect. If the common people want to say anything, we should listen to them carefully, and should not misbehave with anyone,” he stressed.

Secondly, there is zero tolerance for corruption. If anyone commits corruption, strict action will be taken with immediate effect, the CP warned.

Similarly, the CP assured the staff that he would take care of the welfare of the police personnel working under the city police commissionerate and he would try to provide all the facilities to them who are on duty 24/7. Expressing gratitude towards Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for giving him an opportunity to serve the city, the commissioner said, “Among the top priorities, measures will be taken to stop cannabis transportation from neighbouring states as ganja is getting transported from other states with Visakhapatnam as a transit hub.”. The CP stated that there is a huge response for the ‘Operation Parivartan’. Stressing on the need to serve the public effectively, he underlined the need to respect those approaching the police stations.

Recalling his personal experience, the CP said that he has an attachment towards Vizag. “When people suggested visiting Switzerland for their honeymoon, I preferred Vizag as I promised my wife that I will take her to a city that’s blessed with both the coast and hills,” he said, adding that he feels proud to work in the city.