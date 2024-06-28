Will complete Perur dam soon: MLA Sunitha

Ramagiri (Sri Sathya Sai district): Raptadu MLA Paritala Sunitha told The Hans India that she would take up the issue completion of Peruru reservoir project with Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu and ensure its completion at the earliest possible. Peruru dam is located in Ramagiri. For four decades, the dam did not get flood waters, based on which the dam was built.

The then TDP government decided to revive the defunct project by diverting Krishna waters to the dam from Jeedipalle reservoir. The project costing nearly Rs 900 crore will be executed by building a canal from Jeedipalle to Peruru village. The project when completed will irrigate 50,000 acres of crop lands.

TDP government couldn’t complete the project, which was supposed to be completed by 2019, during its tenure. The former YSRCP government also neglected to complete the project during its 5-year tenure.

The then TDP government named Peruru Reservoir after TDP leader late Paritala Ravindra, who fought for the revival of Perur dam for water supply to the constituency of former Minister Paritala Sunitha. Presently, the project has 10,000 acres of ayacut. Dubbed now as Upper

Pennar project, it is expected to irrigate 50,000 acres in Raptadu constituency, benefitting more than one lakh farmers.

The project also helps farmers in Beluguppa and Kambadur mandals. Water from Jeedipalle would arrive in one year and transform Raptadu and surrounding mandals into fertile lands.