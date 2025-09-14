Will ensure transparency in governance, vows new Collector

Puttaparthi: A Syam Prasad, formally assumed charge as the new District Collector of Sri Sathya Sai district on Saturday, pledge to uphold transparency in governance and accelerate development with the cooperation of public representatives, officials, and citizens.

Taking charge in his chamber at the Puttaparthi Collectorate, the new Collector was greeted by officials and staff, who extended their best wishes.

Speaking to the media, Prasad said he had been transferred from Parvathipuram Manyam district to Sri Sathya Sai district. He described his personal bond with the region, recalling that his daughter pursued her education here. He also highlighted the upcoming centenary celebrations of Sri Sathya Sai Baba’s birth, urging all stakeholders to work together to make the event a grand success.

The Collector noted that, while Sri Sathya Sai district is agriculturally driven, it also has strong potential for industrial growth given its proximity to Karnataka.

He emphasized his focus areas would include sanitation, drinking water, electricity, water conservation, healthcare, and education.

Prasad asserted that his primary goal is to ensure effective implementation of government welfare schemes so that benefits reach every citizen.

“I will work transparently, responsibly, and with a service-oriented approach to provide essential services to the public in a timely manner,” he stated. Following the ceremony, he interacted with district officials and staff, urging them to extend full cooperation to ensure efficient administration.

Joint Collector Abhishek Kumar, In-charge DRO Ramasubbiah, RDOs Suvarna, Mahesh, VVS Sharma, Anand Kumar, and several district officials were present.