Will solve problems in Kovuru: Prashanthi
Nellore: Kovuru Assembly TDP candidate Vemireddy Prashanthi Reddy has appealed the voters to vote for her in the interest of developing kovuru in all fronts.
Addressing the first public gathering along with her husband and Nellore MP nominee Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy at Vidavaluru mandal of Kovuru constituency on Monday, she said that people of the State are wishing to see N Chandrababu Naidu as the CM in 2024 elections. Though naïve to politics, she assured that she will strive hard for addressing several problems being faced by the people of Kovuru constituency. Prabhakar Reddy said that he had already in public service in the name of VPR Charitable Trust for several years. He said that if people promote him to the Parliament, there is possibility of bringing more funds from the Centre for developing all Assembly segments in the district.
Earlier, Vemireddy couple have performed special puja at Ankamma Thalli temple in the village. On this occasion, several YSRCP leaders and activists joined TDP in the presence of Vemireddy couple. Kovuru constituency TDP in-charge Polamreddy Dinesh Reddy and others were present.