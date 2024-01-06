Will unite opposition and defeat Kethireddy Venkatrami Reddy, says Jana Sena

Jana Sena Party State General Secretary, Chilakam Madhusudan Reddy, has said that Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy lost the confidence of people. According to him, many MLAs and Ministers have already left the party, and all opposition parties will unite in Dharmavaram to defeat local MLA Kethireddy. Reddy made these statements during a press conference held at his home.

He further stated that there is a rebellion within the YSRCP party, and Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy is destined to fail. He said their main objective is to defeat Kethi Reddy, and they criticized Jagan's work, suggesting that it is time for him and his ministers and MLAs to leave.

Reddy highlighted the chaos created during the four-year rule of the Chief Minister and criticized the government for not paying attention to the grievances of Anganwadi workers, Municipal Sanitation, and Engineering workers who have gone on strike. He questioned the delay in fulfilling pre-election promises and the failure to arrest the perpetrators of crimes.

Additionally, Reddy mentioned that the ticket allocation for the next general elections will be decided by Chandrababu and Pawan Kalyan, and an announcement will be made soon.