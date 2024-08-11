With steady inflows, Tungabhadra reservoir nears full capacity

Anantapur-Puttaparthi : With steady inflows of floodwater into Tungabhadra reservoir, it is nearing full capacity with water levels reaching 1,621.32 feet out of a maximum of 1,633 feet.

Authorities are monitoring the situation closely with plans to release water from the reservoir to manage the substantial inflow of 1,07,198 cusecs. Residents in low-lying areas have been alerted to stay cautious.

Several gates of the Tungabhadra reservoir have been raised to release excess water and further releases may occur as the inflows continue. The authorities are also focusing on storing water in the Penna Ahobilam balancing reservoir and connecting rivers along the Anantapur borders to optimise water usage from this interstate project.

These inflows into Tungabhadra and Srisailam reservoirs would cater to Ayacut dependent upon the HLC and HNSS water releases. The projects cater to even drinking water requirements of the district.

The erstwhile Anantapur district primarily relies on minor irrigation sources, with a significant irrigation project being the Tungabhadra Project High-Level Canal (TBP HLC) system. This joint venture between Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh aims to irrigate 2.849 lakh acres, with 1,45,236 acres in Anantapur district under the TBP HLC Stage-I scheme. The ongoing TBP HLC Stage-II project seeks to irrigate an additional 2,83,041 acres, including 1,33,807 acres in Anantapur district.

High-Level Main Canal (HLMC): The canal enters Andhra Pradesh at Km 105.437 near Bommanahal village and stretches 84.24 km, with a head discharge of 2614 cusecs. It irrigates 35,541 acres across the mandals of Bommanahal, D’Hirehal, Kanekal, Vidapankal, and Uravakonda.

The TBP HLC is undergoing modernisation to increase its discharge capacity to 4,200 cusecs, with a budget of Rs 463.50 crore approved for this purpose. Additionally, the Mid Pennar south canal is being upgraded to handle 1825 cusecs, with Rs. 509.16 crores allocated for the project.

Subbaraya Sagar Balancing Reservoir (SSBR): Located in Tadipatri mandal, this reservoir supports the Mid Pennar south canal and Tadipatri branch canal, with a capacity of 0.42 TMC.

Mutchukota Balancing Reservoir (MBR): Also in Tadipatri mandal, MBR stabilses irrigation under the Tadipatri branch canal, with a water allocation of 0.668 tmcft.

Guntakal branch canal irrigates 32,063 acres in Vidapankal, Uravakonda, Guntakal, and Gooty mandals, with a water allocation of 4.52 tmcft.

Meanwhile, the irrigation projects face severe shortage of engineers hindering effective monitoring of water bodies. Newly appointed staff lack knowledge of critical inflow and outflow levels, necessitating urgent training and support.