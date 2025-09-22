Withdrawal of PPP policy for medical colleges demanded

Vijayawada: A roundtable meeting held at Balotsava Bhavan here on Sunday under the auspices of the CPM State Committee, demanded that the state government immediately withdraw its Public-Private Partnership (PPP) policy for medical colleges.

A resolution was unanimously passed urging the government to abandon the PPP policy, continue running medical colleges under the government sector, strengthen hospitals, and ensure that NTR’s medical services remain in public hands.

CPM State Secretary V Srinivasa Rao, presiding over the meeting, criticised the policy as a move to privatise colleges that were started under the government sector. He stressed that with sufficient budget allocations, these colleges could be completed within five years under government management.

Medical Parents Association President Dr Ala Venkateswara Rao highlighted that under PPP models in other states, fees are prohibitively high, ranging from Rs 8 lakh to Rs 30 lakh per year, creating financial barriers for students, including those from reserved categories and neighbouring states. He urged political parties and public organisations to unite against privatisation.

Praja Arogya Vedika (PAV) President MV Ramanaiah warned that if government colleges are privatised, the service perspective will be replaced by a business perspective, making medical education and treatment unaffordable for the poor.

PDF MLC B Gopi Murthy recalled earlier large-scale movements against private medical and engineering colleges, noting that such struggles could recur.

Former Minister Vadde Shobhanadriswar Rao criticised exorbitant charges in private hospitals and called for public and legal action. Former MLC KS Lakshmana Rao added that the proposed colleges are in backward areas, and their privatisation would affect both students and the local communities who benefit from hospital services. The meeting was attended by leaders from Jana Chaitanya Vedika, CPI (ML), CPI (M), SUCI, RSP, All India Kisan Front, SFI, AISF, and AP Tenant Farmers Association.