Woman alleges AR constable cheated her, files plaint

Puttaparthi: Tension prevailed at the Sri Sathya Sai District Collectorate after a woman from Vijayawada accused a police constable of cheating her and sought justice during the PGRS (Public Grievance Redressal System) hearing.

According to the complainant, the accused, Firoz, who is currently serving as a Head Constable in the Armed Reserve (AR) wing at the District Police Office, allegedly deceived and exploited her during his duty visit to Vijayawada.

The woman claimed she had approached senior police officials multiple times in the past, but no action was taken against the constable, leaving her distressed and unheard.

As she arrived at the Collectorate to submit her complaint, the woman was initially stopped by security personnel.

However, she insisted on raising her voice publicly, demanding strict action against the constable.

Her emotional outburst and verbal confrontation with police officers at the venue created a brief commotion in the premises.

She questioned why she had to remain silent when she was the victim of deception and firmly demanded justice.

Despite being asked to leave the area due to the disturbance, she managed to formally submit her grievance to the District Revenue Officer (DRO) under the PGRS system.

The incident sparked discussion among those present at the Collectorate, drawing attention to the seriousness of the allegations.

Authorities have yet to issue an official response regarding the complaint.