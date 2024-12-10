Woman attempts suicide over harassment from loan App agents

Srisailam (Nandyal district): Unable to bear the torture of online loan App agents, a woman attempted suicide by jumping into a 10 feet valley on Sunday evening. However, police rescued her on Monday. The incident took place at Sikhareshwaram, about 8 km away from Srisailam town and the victim was identified as Vennela.

According to information, Vennela is a resident of Kulukaluru village in Tenali mandal of Guntur district. She took loan through online loan App. As she did not repay the amount, loan app agents reportedly harassing her.

Unable to bear their harassment, she came to Srisailam on Sunday. After having darshan, she went to Sikhareshwaram on the same day evening and jumped into the valley.

Vennela’s parents lodged a missing case with local police, as she didn’t return even after late hours.

Police tracked her phone signals and alerted Srisailam police. One Town police searched for her on Monday morning and rescued Vennela. Later, they handed over her to her parents.