Woman Maoist surrenders before police

Rampachodavaram (ASR District): Podiyam Jogamma alias Rithika, a member of the Maoist Dalam, surrendered before Additional SP Krishnakanth at the Chinturu Police Station in Alluri Sitama Raju district on Saturday.

The Additional SP said that Jogamma worked as a member of the Dalam in Telangana State's Charla Maoist Committee. Jogamma, a native of Sali Budipe village of Yetapaka mandal entered the Maoist movement in 2019. She said that she joined the movement after being attracted to the songs and the ideology of Maoist leaders.

The police said that she took part in the exchange of firing incidents also. In 2021 she managed to save two Maoists from police firing. Jogamma explained that she came into the mainstream of life and surrendered because of the opposition to the Maoist movement among the people and the realisation that the Maoist theories were futile.

Additional SP Krishnakanth handed over Rs 10,000 to Jogamma as an immediate aid. He said that she would be paid Rs one lakh by the government. He also said that she would be provided a job as part of her rehabilitation as she possesses computer knowledge.

He called upon Maoists or Maoist sympathisers to surrender and the government would help them in their rehabilitation.