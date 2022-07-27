Woman missing at RK Beach found in Nellore district, love affair suspected

An unexpected development took place in the missing case of Sai Priya, a married woman who went missing from Visakhapatnam's RK Beach. The authorities who have been searching for her for 36 hours have come to know the shocking facts. Sai Priya appeared in Nellore when everyone thought she was lost in the sea. Sai Priya was found in Nellore by her relatives and said to have run away with his lover.



Before marrying Srinivas, Sai Priya was reportedly in love with a man named Ravi from Nellore. It seems that Sai Priya went with Ravi twice before marriage and later married Srinivas on July 25, 2020 under the pressure of family members. As Srinivas was working in a pharma company in Hyderabad, the couple settled in Hyderabad.

The couple were in Visakhapatnam to celebrate that second marriage day on 25th of this month. Sai Priya, who went to the beach with her husband at 5.30 pm on the same day, conveyed the information to her boyfriend Ravi before that. While Srinivas was unconscious, Sai Priya fled away with Ravi. Srinivas, who did not know this, was deeply worried that his wife was missing. After filing a complaint with the police, they jointly launched a search operation with helicopters.