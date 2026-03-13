Women advised to come forward to present issues at Jan Sunwai

Rajamahendravaram: AP Mahila Commission chairperson Rayapati Sailaja said women should come forward and raise their problems at the Women Jan Sunwai programmes being organised to ensure speedy justice for women.

Speaking to the media after the Women Jan Sunwai organised by the State Women’s Commission at the R&B Guest House in Rajamahendravaram on Thursday, she said the initiative was aimed at addressing the grievances of women without delay. She said Women Jan Sunwai programmes are being conducted across the country from March 9 to 13 as part of International Women’s Day celebrations. Programmes have already been held in Nellore, Guntur and Vijayawada, while the next event will take place in Visakhapatnam on Friday.

Sailaja said the programmes are being organised across the 13 erstwhile districts in the state to strengthen protection and justice for women. To provide better services to women, the Commission is also introducing a website and QR code facility. Awareness is being created about the Sakhi One Stop Centre toll-free number 181 for assistance to women in distress.

ICDS Project Director T Sridevi, Konaseema Additional SP Prasad, Kakinada SB DSP K V Satyanarayana and Rajamahendravaram Women Police Station CI Mangadevi were present.