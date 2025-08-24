Women advised to overcome inner challenges

Rajamahendravaram: Spiritual leader Sowjanya Dasaji called on women to overcome their internal challenges and play a more pivotal role in society.

Speaking at a women’s conference titled “Stree Shakti Varam” (The Boon of Woman Power) at the Chamber of Commerce function hall on Saturday, she urged women from all walks of life to become more aware and proactive, adapting to the changing times. Hundreds of women attended the spiritual training session. Dasaji stressed that for a healthy, peaceful, and mentally sound life, it is crucial for women to develop their inner strength.

“No woman should feel that her role is limited to managing the family,” she said. “Women must also become key players in the nation’s development.”

She stressed that by building mental resilience, women can cultivate the right leadership qualities. During the event, Dasaji recognized and honored around 40 women from various fields as “Super Women.”

R Lavanya, Mantena Radhika, Kantipudi Padmavathi, and Mantena Rama were present.