Women commission chairperson Vasireddy Padma fires on Nellore GGH incident, demands for probe

Andhra Pradesh Women's Commission' outraged over sexual harassment in Nellore Government General Hospital. The Women's Commission has ordered a comprehensive investigation into allegations of sexual harassment. Vasireddy Padma, Chairperson, Women's Commission, spoke to the Nellore District Collector on the occasion. She said it was painful for the GGH superintendent to act in such a manner to tarnish the medical profession.

Chairperson Vasireddy Padma advised the victims to fearlessly disclose details to the Women's Commission and made clear that the details of the victims who made the complaints will be kept confidential.

She asked the principal secretary of the medical department to investigate the Nellore GGH sexual harassment affair. The audio of the superintendent talking indecently with a medical student was revealed on Thursday.