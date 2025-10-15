Women Commission condemns Brahmanaidu’s remarks

Vijayawada: The State Women Commission has strongly condemned the recent remarks made by former Vinukonda MLA Bolla Brahmanaidu, which were seen as derogatory towards women. Commission Chairperson Dr Rayapati Sailaja spoke to the media on Tuesday, criticising Brahmanaidu’s comment that “all women are drunkards.” Dr Sailaja described such statements as a stain on democracy and said they reflect contempt for women. She emphasised that Brahmanaidu has a moral responsibility to publicly apologise for his remarks, warning that the Commission would take strict action if he fails to do so.

She added that the words of public representatives are expected to serve as examples for society and should never demean women. “No cultured person would speak in such a vulgar manner,” she said, adding that leaders who insult women are unfit for public service.

Dr Sailaja also reminded Brahmanaidu to consider the women in his own life, mothers, sisters, wives, and the goddesses he worships before making such statements. She reiterated that the Commission would seriously address every comment that undermines the dignity of women and called on government officials to monitor and curb this toxic culture among political leaders.