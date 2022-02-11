Women development possible only with YSRCP govt: Dy CM Amzath Basha

Kadapa: Chief Minister Amzath Basha has said that development of women is possible only with YSR Congress government. Inaugurating the Dwcra Community Hall at Sastrinagar here on Thursday, he said Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy was keen on improving the living standards of women by implementing various welfare schemes despite facing serious financial crisis.

He alleged that former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu totally neglected the welfare of women and failed to waive loans of SHGs. After YSRCP government came to power, it is facilitating loans with zero percent interest rate and crediting the amount in their accounts in four installments, he pointed out. He said previous governments utilised the women as vote bank for coming to power and never involved women in the government activities as partners.

But state involved the women in government activities a first of its kind in the country, he said. The Deputy Chief Minister appealed to women to extend their support to the government in the interest of implementing more welfare schemes for their development. 46th division corporator Sridevi, Saibaba Educational Institutions MD M V Ramachandra Reddy and others were present.