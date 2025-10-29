Live
- Amazon to Cut About 14,000 Corporate Jobs as AI Drives Big Shift
- Textile, shrimp stocks surge following Trump's comments on India-US trade deal
- UPI transactions in India jump 35 pc in H1 2025, touch Rs 143 lakh crore: Report
- Thamma Box Office Day 8: Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna Film Crosses ₹100 Crore Mark, Nears Munjya’s Record
- India’s Cold Chain scheme reduces post-harvest losses, boosts farmers’ incomes
- FinX Launches India’s 1st National Mutual Fund Olympiad in Partnership with HSBC , Axis and BFSI Sector Skill Council of India
- PM Modi to visit Gujarat on Oct 30–31, to participate in Rashtriya Ekta Diwas celebrations
- India to Host Mumbai Climate Week in February 2026
- Cloud-seeding activity in Delhi put on hold due to low moisture, says IIT Kanpur
- Mother and son electrocuted, villagers blame power department for negligence
Women empowered from kitchens to entrepreneurs, says MLA Prasad
Loans amounting to `20.30 crore were distributed to 322 SHGs comprising 1,691 members
Anantapur: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has transformed homemakers into successful entrepreneurs through his visionary policies, said MLA Daggupati Prasad while participating in a loan distribution programme for women Self-Help Groups (SHGs) at the newly inaugurated Urban TDP office.
Loans amounting to ₹20.30 crore were distributed to 322 SHGs comprising 1,691 members under various schemes including Bank Linkage, CIF, and Unnathi. Officials from DRDA and SERP also took part in the event.
Highlighting the introduction of the ‘Mana Dabbulu-Mana Lekkalu’ mobile app, the MLA said it ensures complete transparency and prevents fraud in SHG transactions.
“Now no one can cheat SHG members. Even illiterate women can easily access their financial details through the app,” he said, attributing this digital reform to Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Minister Nara Lokesh.
The MLA noted that women SHGs have a 99% loan repayment rate, compared to a 30% default rate among industrial borrowers.
Earlier, SHGs could avail up to ₹5 lakh loans, but the limit has now been increased to ₹8 lakh.
He further mentioned that under the Vidyalakshmi and Kalyanalakshmi schemes, loans for education and marriage are being provided at just 4% interest, while SC and ST women receive interest-free loans.
MLA Prasad urged women to make full use of these opportunities to enhance their financial independence and family dignity.