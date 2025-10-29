Women empowered from kitchens to entrepreneurs, says MLA Prasad

Anantapur: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has transformed homemakers into successful entrepreneurs through his visionary policies, said MLA Daggupati Prasad while participating in a loan distribution programme for women Self-Help Groups (SHGs) at the newly inaugurated Urban TDP office.

Loans amounting to ₹20.30 crore were distributed to 322 SHGs comprising 1,691 members under various schemes including Bank Linkage, CIF, and Unnathi. Officials from DRDA and SERP also took part in the event.

Highlighting the introduction of the ‘Mana Dabbulu-Mana Lekkalu’ mobile app, the MLA said it ensures complete transparency and prevents fraud in SHG transactions.

“Now no one can cheat SHG members. Even illiterate women can easily access their financial details through the app,” he said, attributing this digital reform to Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Minister Nara Lokesh.

The MLA noted that women SHGs have a 99% loan repayment rate, compared to a 30% default rate among industrial borrowers.

Earlier, SHGs could avail up to ₹5 lakh loans, but the limit has now been increased to ₹8 lakh.

He further mentioned that under the Vidyalakshmi and Kalyanalakshmi schemes, loans for education and marriage are being provided at just 4% interest, while SC and ST women receive interest-free loans.

MLA Prasad urged women to make full use of these opportunities to enhance their financial independence and family dignity.