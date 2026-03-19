Women empowerment essential for inclusive growth

Srisailam: National Commission for Women (NCW) Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar stated that women empowerment is the cornerstone of societal progress and inclusive development. She was addressing a district-level review meeting held at Srisailam on Wednesday, in the presence of district Collector G Raja Kumari, SP Suneel Sheoran and other officials.

Citing the ideals of Dr BR Ambedkar, Vijaya remarked that the true measure of a nation’s progress lies in the status and advancement of its women.

She said ‘Mahila Jan Sunwai’ programme was conducted in 550 districts nationwide, including five in Andhra Pradesh, to directly address grievances such as domestic violence, forced labour and abuse of elderly women.

She noted that Nandyal district, formed in 2022, has shown commendable growth across sectors, recording over 20.27 crore digital transactions worth Rs 1.09 lakh crore between April and December 2025. She also lauded the district’s performance in agriculture and emphasised the significant role played by women in driving development.

Referring to Srisailam’s spiritual prominence, she said the influx of women devotees during festivals like Ugadi reflects increasing confidence and social participation among women.

She observed a 4.4 per cent decline in crimes against women and attributed this to effective implementation of schemes such as Shakti Teams, Stree Shakti initiatives, free bus travel and Operation TRACE.

However, the Chairperson raised concern over issues like missing women and children, cyber harassment and teenage pregnancies in tribal areas, calling for stronger vigilance and coordinated action.

Collector Raja Kumari said sustained efforts in women and child welfare have resulted in a reduction of cases from 722 to 500 compared to last year. She outlined measures such as functioning of 1,663 Anganwadi centres, establishment of One Stop Centres and working women’s hostels.

SP Suneel Sheoran stated that all 40 police stations in the district have women help desks and weekly grievance redressal systems, contributing to improved safety.

He noted a significant decline in crimes against women in 2025 compared to 2024, including a sharp reduction in serious offences, due to proactive policing, awareness drives and continuous monitoring.