Women entrepreneurs’ wing of AP Chambers assumes charge

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry Federation’s Women Entrepreneurs’ Wing (Central Zone) office-bearers assumed charge in a meeting held in Guntur on Wednesday. Sakku Madhavi assumed charge as the Vice-chairperson of AP Chambers Central Zone. Dr Mamatha Rayapati took charge as the chairperson for Women Entrepreneurs’ Wing (Central Zone), and Sravanti Kancharla and G Jayashree took charge as Vice-Chairpersons for the period 2025-2027.

Shaik Sajeela, Deputy Mayor of Guntur was the chief guest of the event and Sujith Mallick, Commissioner of Central GST at Guntur Commissionerate was the guest of honour. Sujith Mallick briefed the gathering about GST 2.0 reforms. AP Chambers President Potluri Bhaskara Rao, Executive Vice-president B Raja Sekhar, General Secretary Subbarao Ravuri, Vice President (Central Zone) Sidda Sudheer Kumar, Chairman (Central Zone) V Satish Babu, and Vice Chairman (Central Zone) G Vijay Kumar participated in the event.

Additionally, Peddi Manjusha, Priyanka Chukkapalli, Amrutha Pamulapati, Rani Penubaka, Rupa Makkena, Sunitha Mattupalli, Venkata Vijaya Durga Kanduri, Yamini Chandra Kambhampati, Sravani Malla, and Saranya Alaparthi took charge as Women Entrepreneurs’ Wing Committee members.