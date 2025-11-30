Women in AP feeling insecure: Kakani Pujitha

Nellore: Pointing out that Satish Kumar, PA of Women and Child Welfare Minister G Sandhya Rani, has sexually harassed a woman, YSRCP women wing State working president Kakani Pujitha lamented that women are feeling insecure in TDP-led coalition government rule.

Addressing the media at party district office here on Saturday, she said a woman, who lost her husband during Covid-19, met the Minister requesting a job on compassionate grounds. ‘The Minister’s PA Satish Kumar had sexually and financially exploited the woman,’ she alleged.

Pujita said that this is only one example of the ongoing atrocities against women in the State, adding that there are several such instances, where victims are not revealing the injustice they are being met.

She recalled that it was former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who introduced several welfare schemes to provide socio-economic empowerment to women during his five-year tenure.

She appealed CM N Chandrababu Naidu to take stringent action against those, who sexually attacks women.