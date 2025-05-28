Live
Women protest water crisis in Puttaparthi’s Kummarapeta area
Despite the Sri Sathya Sai Baba Drinking Water Project supplying potable water to nearly 900 villages, residents of Kummarapeta in Puttaparthi Municipality are grappling with severe water scarcity.
On Tuesday, local women took to the streets with empty water pots, protesting the lack of drinking water for the past four days. Chanting slogans demanding immediate resolution, the protestors expressed frustration over the non-functional borewell motor in their area.
They alleged that municipal officials had failed to repair it, leaving them to struggle for basic drinking water. A group of women approached Municipal Commissioner Kranthi Kumar and submitted a grievance. Responding to their concerns, the Commissioner assured swift action, stating that he was recently appointed and would prioritize resolving the issue. The protestors temporarily calmed down but warned that if the problem persists, they would stage a larger protest at theDistrict Collectorate.