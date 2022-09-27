Women slap thighs while men cry in TDP, taunts Roja

Markapuram (Prakasam District): The situation in Opposition party appears weird, as women in that party slap thighs while men cry out loud, Minister for Tourism, Culture and Youth Advancement RK Roja mocked Telugu Desam Party leaders.

Along with Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha Shaik Bepari, MAUD Minister Dr Audimulapu Suresh, ZP Chairperson Buchepalli Venkayamma, District Collector AS Dinesh Kumar and others, Minsiter Roja presented silk robes to the presiding deity at Tripurantakam on Monday. She also inaugurated Dr YSR Kreeda Vikasa Kendras at Yerragondapalem and Markapuram.

Speaking at public meetings at different places, Dy CM Amzath Basha said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is striving for the holistic development of the State and all sections of people. Stating that the CM designed 'Navaratnalu' schemes after witnessing the plight of people during his padayatra, he reminded that the government didn't stop distribution of benefits, even during Covid pandemic and supported all sections of people irrespective of their political, caste or religious differences.

The Deputy CM responded positively to the request made by Markapuram MLA Kunduru Nagarjuna Reddy, who asked him to sanction Rs 2 crore for the construction of a masjid and another Rs 2 crore for the construction of Shadi Khana.

Minister Suresh said that Kreeda Vikasa Kendras were constructed with Rs 2 crore each and assured to appoint a coach and support staff for them. He promised to construct Girijan Samkshema Bhavan in Yerragondapalem soon and assured cooperation for the development of Markapuram municipality.

Minister Roja said that the YSRCP government has implemented all the promises made in the manifesto. She alleged that TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu is instigating Amaravati farmers to benefit his benamis. Calling Lokesh incompetent, she advised Balakrishna not to mess up with Jagan Mohan Reddy. She mocked, "TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu claims to have great influence in Delhi but lacks support in galli." She predicted that it's the end for Chandrababu Naidu and Jagan will win all 175 seats in 2024 elections

ZP chief Buchepalli Venkayamma and Collector Dinesh Kumar also spoke on the occasion.

DRDA PD and STEP CEO Baburao, Markapuram RDO Lakshmi Sivajyothi, divisional development officer Saikumar, DSO and chief coach Rajarajeswari, and other officers and local leaders also participated in the programme.