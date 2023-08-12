Live
Women urged to avail of benefits of welfare schemes
Palnadu district collector Siva Sankar Lotheti urged the Self-Help Groups women to avail the benefits of welfare schemes introduced by the state government.
He along with MLA Gopireddi Srinivasa Reddy released the financial assistance of Rs 58.02 crore under zero rate of interest to the 4,14,910 SHG members at a programme held in Bapatla on Friday.
He along with MLA Gopireddi Srinivasa Reddy released the financial assistance of Rs 58.02 crore under zero rate of interest to the 4,14,910 SHG members at a programme held in Bapatla on Friday.
Speaking on the occasion, he enquired how the beneficiaries will use the financial assistance. He assured them that the district administration will extend its cooperation for the development of their businesses. He urged the beneficiaries to repay the loan installments within the stipulated time.
MLA Dr Gopireddy Srinivasa Reddy said if the SHG members will come forward to set up the supermarkets, he will extend his cooperation and take steps to sanction the bank loans.
DRDA Project Director Balu Naik, and ZPTC member Chitti Babu were present.