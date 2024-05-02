Live
Manne Srinivas lists out schemes of previous BRS govt
BRS candidate, Manne Srinivas Reddy, joined the May Day celebrations at the BRS party office in Mahbubnagar on Wednesday.
The event, graced by former minister V Srinivas Goud, served as a platform for highlighting the previous BRS government’s initiatives aimed at the welfare, development, and safety of the labor community in Telangana. Addressing the gathering, Manne Srinivas Reddy shed light on various measures undertaken by the previous BRS government. He underscored the significance of life safety and insurance schemes extended to the labor community.
Appealing to the people of Palamuru, Manne Srinivas Reddy urged support for the BRS party in the upcoming Parliament elections. He pledged to advocate for increased Ccentral government funds to fuel the region’s development.
Former minister Srinivas Goud elaborated on the innovative schemes rolled out by the BRS government, underscoring their impact on farmers and laborers alike.
The May Day function organised by BRS KV at the party office saw the presence of notable figures including former MUDA chairman Ganji Venkanna, former library chairman Rajeshwar Goud, and DCCB vice-chairman Venkataiah. Labor department district president Krishna Mohan, former municipal vice-chairman Ganesh, BRS town president Shivaraj, and others also graced the occasion.