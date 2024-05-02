Live
- Excise policy case: Delhi court defers K. Kavitha's bail plea till May 6
- Districts dominate, Kolkata lags in results of Bengal state board secondary examinations
- Delhi HC grants bail to three accused in IB staffer Ankit Sharma's murder case
- Mahindra Auto sells 41,008 SUVs in India in April, registering 18 pc growth
- Pitch for India vs Pakistan ICC T20 World Cup 2024 match installed
- Playback Singer Uma Ramanan Passes Away
- Omar Abdullah says BJP trying to divide people on religious lines
- Kamakshi Bhaskarla wins Best Actress Jury Award at Dada Saheb Phalke Film Fest 2024
- Akums Drugs launches DCGI-approved meds for treatment of resistant high BP
- Janhvi Kapoor turns host for Sridevi's Chennai home, says it was her 'prized possession'
Just In
Huma Qureshi reveals what perks her up even when she is ‘sleep deprived’
Actress Huma Qureshi, who is currently busy shooting for her next project ‘Gulabi’, shared what perks her up even when she is sleep-deprived.The...
Actress Huma Qureshi, who is currently busy shooting for her next project ‘Gulabi’, shared what perks her up even when she is sleep-deprived.
The ‘Maharani’ star took to her Instagram stories, where she shared a video of her stepping into a bookstore. The actress seems to be at the airport when she spots her maiden novel ‘Zeba: An Accidental Superhero’ kept in the “highlight” section in the bookstore. She captioned it: “No matter how sleep deprived…..This always perks me up.” Huma also shared a glimpse from the shoot of her upcoming film ‘Gulabi’, where she will be essaying the role of an auto-rickshaw driver. The shoot was taking place in a desert region. A glimpse also showed camels in the distance.
“Aaj ka office #Gulabi,” the actress wrote as the caption. Talking about ‘Gulabi’, which is directed by Vipul Mehta, is based on a true story. It tells the journey of a brave auto-rickshaw driver who inspired women to reclaim their destinies. Huma’s debut novel ‘Zeba: An Accidental Superhero’ is themed around “magic, wonder and resilience”. In the story, the protagonist, Zeba, wears her hijab as a cape and turns into a relatable symbol of strength in the face of challenges.