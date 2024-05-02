IIT-K ready for fourth batch of eMasters degree in Cyber Security

IIT Kanpur, ranked among the top four engineering colleges in India, has opened its doors to the fourth batch of eMasters programme in Cyber Security.



The programme prepares cyber security professionals to navigate the ever-evolving cyber threat landscape, helping professionals build capabilities for understanding the cyber threats, vulnerabilities and risks posed by cyber threat actors to their organisational network and business functions.

According to an official release, professionals and cyber security enthusiasts are trained through the course work to make them well-versed with the latest concepts in cyber security including application security, web security, network security, mobile security, hardware security, cryptography, IoT security, critical infrastructure security, machine learning based security tooling, and relevant topics in Computer Science such as operating systems, networking and mathematics relevant to cyber security.

IIT Kanpur’s world-class cyber security research and technology innovation hub C3iHub planned the curriculum and is in charge of coordinating the programme.

As the Indian cybersecurity market is predicted to reach a valuation of $5.8 billion by 2028, ushering in over 40,000 job opportunities, the demand for cybersecurity experts has never been more pressing.

This era of data abundance highlights the crucial role of cybersecurity professionals.

According to projections, nearly half of all organizations will have fallen victim to attacks on their software supply chains by next year. As the volume of data burgeons, so does the spectre of potential breaches targeting vital information systems, critical infrastructures, and personal devices.

Hence, amidst unprecedented technological advancements, the landscape of tomorrow unfolds various innovations. Yet, the cyber realm presents not only boundless opportunities but also lurking threats. The Internet, a cornerstone of modern existence, is besieged by a relentless surge in cyberattacks, disrupting digital ecosystems worldwide.

Crafted by the Department of Computer Science and Engineering at IIT Kanpur, this program has been meticulously designed to meet the needs of executives. It is taught by world-class faculty and researchers.

Tailored for the busy schedules of working professionals, participants have the flexibility to complete the industry-focused curriculum, spanning 60 credits across 12 modules, within a timeframe of 1 to 3 years.

Admission to the programme is based on candidates’ academic and professional backgrounds, with no requirement for a GATE score.

Sandeep K. Shukla, Programme coordinator, eMasters in Cyber Security, said, “Massive digitisation across sectors and industries has led to an increasing focus on cybersecurity and a demand for professionals trained in relevant skills. The eMasters Degree in Cyber Security will equip professionals with the advanced skills and in-depth knowledge needed to combat the escalating threats of cyberattacks and safeguard critical information infrastructure.