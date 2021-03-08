Women's day celebrations: 2K Run evokes good response from women at Machilipatnam

Machilipatnam: The 2k Run organised by the Krishna district police in Machilipatnam on Monday to mark the International Women's Day evoked huge response as more than 400 women joyfully participated in the run and exhibited their fitness. Krishna district superintendent of police M Ravindranath Babu along with the district additional superintendent of police Malik Garg and other police officials flagged off the 2k run by releasing pigeons.

Women police personnel, Mahila secretaries of the ward secretariats, Mahila mitra members, students, housewives and employees participated in the 2k run. The run was organised from Revathi centre to the Police Parade grounds passing via bus stand, court centre, Lakshmi talkies centre and other junctions. Speaking on the occasion, the SP Ravindranath Babu said the State government is giving top priority for the protection and welfare of women in the State.

He said physical fitness is very important to every individual including the women. He suggested the women to take time every day despite their busy schedule for the fitness and exercise. He congratulated the women to mark the International Women's Day.

Additional superintendent of police Malik Garg said the police department is conducting self-defence programmes for the women and girls. She asked the women to download the Disha app saying that the app will be very useful during the travelling or if they are in danger. Women and students, who participated in the Women's Day celebrations expressed their views on the women development, education, career, welfare and protection in society.

SP presented mementoes to 10 women, who participated in the 2k run. Municipal commissioner of Machilipatnam city Sivarama Krishna, additional superintendent of police Satyanarayana, special branch DSP Dharmendra and others participated in the women's day celebrations.

