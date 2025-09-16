Women’s empowerment conference calls for action beyond slogans

Tirupati: The two-day national conference of Parliamentary and Legislative Committees on Women’s Empowerment concluded on Monday with a strong call to translate deliberations into real social change. Leaders from across the country stressed that women’s equal rights, greater political representation, opportunities in education, employment, and economy, and building a safer society should not remain slogans but be pursued as collective goals.

Andhra Pradesh Assembly Speaker Ch Ayyanna Patrudu, addressing the valedictory session, said the discussions at the conference would give ‘a new direction and fresh confidence’.

He noted that women’s empowerment is not just an option or a concept, but the very spirit that defines aspirations for a progressive nation. “The resolutions we have passed must not stay on paper but must bring visible changes in people’s lives,” he stressed.

Recalling Andhra Pradesh’s legacy, the Speaker paid homage to revolutionary leader Alluri Sitarama Raju for laying the foundation for women’s empowerment and credited Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for strengthening the vision of empowering women in the State.

He underlined that harnessing women’s potential is crucial for India’s overall progress and urged representatives to focus on strengthening family systems and enabling women’s active participation in society. Chairperson of the Parliamentary Committee on Women’s Empowerment Daggubati Purandeswari highlighted the importance of gender-responsive budgeting and preparing women to meet the challenges of emerging technologies.

She said that the deliberations had laid a strong foundation for legislators to take the outcomes back to their constituencies and villages, empowering women at the grassroots.

Purandeswari underlined the need to make women active creators in the digital age rather than passive consumers. She announced initiatives to promote digital literacy among women of all ages, reduce the digital divide, and create equal access to technology, particularly in rural areas. Awareness programmes on cyber safety, fraud prevention, and STEM education for women would be intensified, she added.

AP Legislative Assembly Deputy Speaker K Raghu Rama Krishna Raju stressed the need for genuine progress in achieving gender equality. He praised ancient philosophical teachings that highlighted women’s strength and urged that women should emerge as powerful leaders driving social change.

He appreciated the cultural performances at the conference, largely led by women, and said society’s progress depends on women’s leadership supported by men.

Chairperson of the AP Legislative Committee on Women’s Empowerment, Gauru Charita Reddy, described the conference as a historic milestone. She asserted that a developed India is impossible without women’s empowerment, and likewise, Andhra Pradesh cannot progress without advancing women’s rights.