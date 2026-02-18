Works worth Rs 20 cr commence at KRU

Machilipatnam: Krishna University Vice-Chancellor Prof K Ramji has said that the university is making significant strides towards all-round development, with works worth Rs 20 crore currently underway and several major infrastructure projects scheduled for completion before the next academic year. He announced that a women’s hostel and pharmacy college buildings would be inaugurated before the start of the upcoming academic year.

Prof Ramji, who completed one year in office on Tuesday, interacted with media personnel at the university campus in Machilipatnam on the occasion. He also inspected ongoing development works at Guduru, along with Rector Prof MV Basaveswara Rao and Registrar Prof N Usha.

The Vice-Chancellor stated that several development activities have been initiated under the PM-USHA scheme. To enhance sports infrastructure, he said, proposals worth Rs 39 crore have been submitted to the Central government under the Khelo India scheme for the development of modern playgrounds and training facilities.

Highlighting academic progress, he said the university has signed Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with reputed foreign universities in Japan and Sweden, as well as with prestigious national institutions such as Bharat Electronics and the Rajya Sainik Board, to strengthen academic collaboration and research opportunities.