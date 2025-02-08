  • Menu
Workshop held on road safety at ENC

Workshop held on road safety at ENC
  • The platform served as an avenue to encourage responsible driving
  • A skit, a quiz competition and an experience-sharing session were held

Visakhapatnam: In pursuance of Indian Navy’s visionary approach towards inculcating safety culture among naval personnel and community, a two-day workshop on road safety and prevention of road traffic accidents was organised by the Eastern Naval Command (ENC).

Conducted for serving personnel and their families, the workshop, led by Dr Rohit Baluja, president, Institute of Road Traffic Education (IRTE), aimed at generating increased awareness on road safety.

The platform featured comprehensive lectures on road safety and traffic management, highlighting key aspects of responsible driving and accident prevention.

To make the sessions more interactive and engaging, the event included a skit, a quiz competition, and an experience-sharing session, providing first-hand insights into the consequences of road accidents. The initiative saw enthusiastic participation from about 1,300 personnel of the ENC, reinforcing the command’s commitment towards fostering a culture of responsible driving.

