Workshop on Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabuthavam begins, YS Jagan to give directions to MLAs

A workshop on the Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabuthavam program launched by the YSRCP to take welfare programs into public has been started in Tadepalli on Wednesday under the auspices of the YSR Congress Party chief and chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Ministers, Regional Coordinators, MLAs and District Presidents attended the workshop. They will be directed by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on the occasion. The program will continue for six months and workshop on the program will be held every month.



It is known that Andhra Pradesh government has launched Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabuthavam program on the 11th of last month. It has been almost a month since the launch of the program and CM Jagan will discuss how the program is being conducted and what is the response from the people. Also, the MLAs would brief the chief minister on the way the program is conducted and give a report on the feedback from the public. Later, Jagan will address the meeting on whether the MLAs are working towards resolving public issues and give directions.

Meanwhile, CM Jagan is expected to discuss about other political issues along with Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabuthavam program. With the TDP, Jana Sena and BJP also going aggressive in the wake of the election heat in the state, CM Jagan will guide the YSRCP leaders on how to move forward in the next two years. CM Jagan will make a number of suggestions, especially on the issue of rebutting criticisms and allegations against the government.