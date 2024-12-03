  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Workshop on ‘Innovation, Incubation and Entrepreneurship’ held at VSU

Workshop on ‘Innovation, Incubation and Entrepreneurship’ held at VSU
x

Dignitaries at a workshop at VSU in Nellore on Monday

Highlights

A one-day workshop on ‘Innovation, Incubation, and Entrepreneurship’ was successfully conducted by the Research and Development (R&D) Cell at Vikram Simhapuri University on Monday.

Nellore: A one-day workshop on ‘Innovation, Incubation, and Entrepreneurship’ was successfully conducted by the Research and Development (R&D) Cell at Vikram Simhapuri University on Monday.

Vice-Chancellor Prof S Vijay Bhaskara Rao, along with Registrar Dr K Sunitha and College Principal Prof CH Vijay inaugurated the workshop by lighting the lamp.

The V-C, in his address, emphasised that such innovation platforms offer opportunities for youth to foster creativity and engage with new ideas and encouraged students to develop innovation that transforms their ideas into solutions for real-world problems. He also highlighted the importance of incubation centers and startup platforms in helping students turn their aspirations into reality and emphasized the significance of research.

Experts including Vamsi Krishna Rayal (CEO, RUSA Projects, Sri Venkateswara University), K Uday Gouri Shankar (Director, VGAINT CAPITAL), CMA Dr A Parthasarathi (Chairman, CMA Tirupati Chapter), Dr Suja S Nair (Dean and R&D Coordinator) and others discussed strategies for startups to secure financial resources, importance of product marketing and others.

Dr R Madhumathi, Dr J Vijeta, Dr Sai Savanti, Dr Gayathri, Dr Y Vijay, Dr Chenchureddy, students and researchers participated in the workshop.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick