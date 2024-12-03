Workshop on ‘Innovation, Incubation and Entrepreneurship’ held at VSU

Nellore: A one-day workshop on ‘Innovation, Incubation, and Entrepreneurship’ was successfully conducted by the Research and Development (R&D) Cell at Vikram Simhapuri University on Monday.

Vice-Chancellor Prof S Vijay Bhaskara Rao, along with Registrar Dr K Sunitha and College Principal Prof CH Vijay inaugurated the workshop by lighting the lamp.

The V-C, in his address, emphasised that such innovation platforms offer opportunities for youth to foster creativity and engage with new ideas and encouraged students to develop innovation that transforms their ideas into solutions for real-world problems. He also highlighted the importance of incubation centers and startup platforms in helping students turn their aspirations into reality and emphasized the significance of research.

Experts including Vamsi Krishna Rayal (CEO, RUSA Projects, Sri Venkateswara University), K Uday Gouri Shankar (Director, VGAINT CAPITAL), CMA Dr A Parthasarathi (Chairman, CMA Tirupati Chapter), Dr Suja S Nair (Dean and R&D Coordinator) and others discussed strategies for startups to secure financial resources, importance of product marketing and others.

Dr R Madhumathi, Dr J Vijeta, Dr Sai Savanti, Dr Gayathri, Dr Y Vijay, Dr Chenchureddy, students and researchers participated in the workshop.