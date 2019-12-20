Workshop on solar panel design organised: MD Y Naga Ravi

Kandukuru: Y Naga Ravi, MD, Chinmaya Micro Technology appealed to the students studying EEE to gain awareness on non-conventional production of electricity as the resources to produce conventional electricity is dipping day-by-day.

He was the chief guest of a two-day workshop on the topic 'Solar Panel Design' organised for the students of EEE studying in Prakasam Engineering College.

Addressing the students, he explained about various solar panels, how the solar electricity is produced and the latest innovations and advancements in solar electricity. He said that the students should always upgrade themselves on the latest advancement in the fields of solar energy.

The college correspondent Cancharla Ramaiah said that in the days to come there will be a wide scope of job opportunities in the field of solar energy and said the students should update themselves with the latest information in those fields. The college academic in-charge SN Meeravali, EEE HoD, staff and students were present.