World Bank team, CM discuss amaravati

Vijayawada: A World Bank delegation comprising infrastructure senior specialist Raghukesavan, lead transport specialist Gerald Paul Aliviar and senior urban specialist King un Shen and South Asia urban Practice manager AbedaliRajaq F Khaleel met Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday.



Minister for municipal administration P Narayana and CRDA commissioner K Bhaskar were also present at the meeting. The Chief Minister explained to the World Bank delegation about state government’s proposal to develop Amaravati as world class capital.

Earlier, the delegation met the CRDA officials at CRDA office and discussed Amaravati development. Later, they visited the Amaravati capital region and inspected the ongoing construction sites and existing structures.

In the three-day visit, the World Bank delegation made a detailed study on ongoing projects in Amaravati capital region including Kondaveeti Vagu lift irrigation pump house and visited SRM university and VIT universities.