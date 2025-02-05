World Cancer Day: Early detection helps cure cancer

Kurnool: The government is prioritising cancer prevention, emphasising that early detection is just as vital as treatment. As part of this initiative, the State Cancer Institute has been inaugurated in Kurnool, said Dr K Chitti Narasamma, Principal of Kurnool Medical College.

Speaking at a cancer awareness programme held at the State Cancer Institute, Kurnool, on the occasion of World Cancer Day on Tuesday, Dr Narasamma highlighted that cancer was far less prevalent two decades ago.

She attributed this to healthier diets and lifestyles. However, she warned that factors such as pollution in air, water and food have led to a significant rise in cancer cases.

Dr Narasamma urged the public to take advantage of the Preventive Oncology OPD (222), which operates every Tuesday and Thursday at the State Cancer Centre. She also stressed the importance of returning to traditional dietary habits, noting that fasting and consuming low-carbohydrate, high-healthy-fat diets were once integral to Indian culture. In contrast, modern lifestyle changes, including increased junk food consumption, have significantly contributed to the growing cancer burden.

State Cancer Institute Superintendent Dr Venkateswarlu assured that the institute’s services would soon be fully operational, offering preventive, therapeutic, and palliative care. He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to making these services widely accessible and announced that in-patient and surgical treatments would be introduced soon.

Dr Venkateswarlu also urged the public to adopt healthier lifestyles and avoid smoking, alcohol and junk food, citing them as major risk factors for cancer.

The event underscored the importance of awareness, early detection, and lifestyle modifications in combating cancer, reinforcing the government’s dedication to preventive healthcare.