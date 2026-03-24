World-class Amaravati core to be built with high-rise landmarks

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh is moving to establish Amaravati as a globally benchmarked capital city, with the government planning a cluster of iconic, high-rise institutional buildings built to world-class design and engineering standards, municipal administration minister P Narayana said.

Speaking to media at the Secretariat on Monday, the minister said the Legislative Assembly, High Court and Secretariat complexes are being developed not as routine government structures, but as architectural and engineering landmarks, reflecting the State’s ambition to position Amaravati among modern global capitals.

At the centre of this vision is a 250-metre Assembly tower, conceived as a defining symbol of the capital. The structure will include public access facilities, allowing visitors to view the city skyline, blending governance infrastructure with civic and tourism value. Officials say the tower is being designed to stand among the most prominent legislative buildings globally. Beyond the core institutions, the government is developing five additional iconic towers, forming a high-impact skyline cluster. While these structures involve higher costs due to their scale, complexity and design standards, the government said expenditures are being benchmarked against similar landmark projects nationwide and executed with full transparency and adherence to standard rate frameworks.

To support the capital’s accelerated build-out, the State has tied up Rs 15,000 crore in central assistance and is mobilising an additional Rs 11,000 crore through Housing and Urban Development Corporation, taking the total committed funding to Rs 26,000 crore.

According to the minister, the initiative is part of a broader push to develop Amaravati not just as an administrative centre, but as a globally competitive, design-led capital city anchored in scale, infrastructure and long-term urban vision.