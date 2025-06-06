World Environment Day held

Kurnool: District Collector P Ranjith Basha, Municipal Commissioner S Ravindra Babu, Kurnool RDO Sandeep Kumar, SEE, PCB Shankar Nayak, PCB, EE, P.V. Kishore Reddy, students, NGOs, industrial organisations, and NCC members participated in the World Environment Day meeting organised by the Pollution Control Board on Thursday at the Sunayana Auditorium in the Collectorate.

The Collector and District Magistrate, Kurnool said that this world environmental day is important to identify the future problems and move towards eradication of those with other alternatives to plastic.

The duo distributed certificates and mementos to winners and participants in competitions.

Earlier, Joint Collector and Additional District Magistrate Dr B Navya inaugurated the rally organised by the Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board from Zilla Parishad to the Collectorate office.

In this rally, she called upon everyone to work towards environmental protection.

District Legal Service Authority B Leela Venkata Seshachadri, Kurnool RDO Sandeep, Industrial & Hospital Representatives, NCC, APPCB, Officials and staff were participated.