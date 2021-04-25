Top
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

World Malaria Day observed in Guntur

District Malaria Officer Dr A Gnana addressing the media at DMHO office in Guntur on Sunday
x

District Malaria Officer Dr A Gnana addressing the media at DMHO office in Guntur on Sunday

Highlights

Guntur : District Malaria officer Dr Gnana said they are observing World Malaria Day to create awareness on the disease to make Guntur malaria free. ...

Guntur : District Malaria officer Dr Gnana said they are observing World Malaria Day to create awareness on the disease to make Guntur malaria free.

Addressing the media persons in at DMHO office in Guntur city on Sunday, Dr Ganana stressed on the need to keep surroundings clean. She suggested people to clean the tub once a week.

She said they will observe every Friday as Dry Day to create awareness among the people on malaria with the cooperation of Panchayat Raj and Municipal Administration departments. She explained steps being taken by the government for malaria-free society.

She further said that mosquito bite is reason for dengue, filaria and chikungunya. She sought cooperation of the people for getting a malaria-free society. Assistant malaria officer Ratnakar was also present on the occasion.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X