World Malaria Day observed in Guntur

Guntur : District Malaria officer Dr Gnana said they are observing World Malaria Day to create awareness on the disease to make Guntur malaria free.

Addressing the media persons in at DMHO office in Guntur city on Sunday, Dr Ganana stressed on the need to keep surroundings clean. She suggested people to clean the tub once a week.

She said they will observe every Friday as Dry Day to create awareness among the people on malaria with the cooperation of Panchayat Raj and Municipal Administration departments. She explained steps being taken by the government for malaria-free society.

She further said that mosquito bite is reason for dengue, filaria and chikungunya. She sought cooperation of the people for getting a malaria-free society. Assistant malaria officer Ratnakar was also present on the occasion.