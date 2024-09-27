World Tourism Day: Check the video that portrays rich heritage and tourist spots in Sri Satya Sai district

The Andhra Pradesh Information and Public Relation department has release a video depicting the tourist spots in Sri Satya Sai district as part of world tourism day. The video looks amazing with great scenic view shot by drones.

Going by the video, it begins with a breathtaking aerial view of the Lepakshi Temple, showcasing its stunning architecture and intricate carvings. The camera captures the temple's massive Nandi (bull) statue, which is a magnificent sight, as it stands solemnly against a backdrop of lush greenery and blue skies. The rich history and cultural significance of the temple can be witnessed.



As the video transitions, it takes to the serene Hemavathi Temple, nestled in tranquil surroundings. The water bodies and the temple's elegant design reflect beautifully in the calm waters, creating a picturesque scene that evokes a sense of peace. The footage highlights the temple’s unique features, including its exquisite sculptures and historical relevance.



Next, the video showcases Puttaparthi, the spiritual town renowned for its connection to Sri Sathya Sai Baba. The film captures the majestic Prasanthi Nilayam, enveloped in a divine ambiance, emphasizing the spiritual significance of the place.



The video portrays the rich heritage, spiritual essence, and natural beauty of the Sri Satya Sai district. It celebrates World Tourism Day by inviting viewers to explore these incredible destinations, showcasing not only their architectural marvels but also the serene landscapes that make this region a must-visit for travelers seeking cultural depth and spiritual connection.









