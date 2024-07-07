World Zoonoses Day observed

Ongole : The Animal Husbandry Department in the Prakasam district observed World Zoonoses Day on Saturday by vaccinating pet dogs and other animals and creating awareness of the zoonotic diseases and precautions to be taken from spreading them from animals to human beings.

MLA Damacharla Janardhana Rao inaugurated mega vaccination programme for dogs. He advised people to make sure that their pets are vaccinated and protect themselves and their pets from risk of getting rabies.

Dr Baby Rani informed that World Zoonoses Day is being celebrated to commemorate the efforts of Louis Pasteur, who successfully administered the first vaccine against rabies to a 6-year-old boy Joseph, on July 6, 1885.

She said that the rabies vaccine should be administered to each dog after they attain 3 months of age, the leptospirosis vaccine after 45 days of age, and one booster dose every year. Dr Baby Rani informed that they have a stock of rabies vaccine in all regional animal hospitals in the district and the veterinary polyclinic in Ongole.

The regional head of the Union Bank of India V Ravikumar, Dr Ramesh Babu, Dr D Surendra Prasad, Dr Swathi, Dr Sahithi, and others were present.