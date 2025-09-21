World’s biggest carnival ‘Vijayawada Utsav’ to dazzle the city

Vijayawada: Vijayawada is preparing for a magnificent cultural event with the forthcoming Vijayawada Utsav, announced as the largest carnival in the world. Led by Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath, also known as Chinni, and organised under the auspices of the Society for Vibrant Vijayawada, extensive preparations are underway for the 11-day festival, which seeks to highlight the city’s abundant culture, spirituality, and tourism opportunities. Marking the spirit of celebration, a lively flash mob was organised on Saturday at Swathi Theatre Centre at Bhavanipuram, Vijayawada West constituency in the city. With vibrant cultural events, modern attractions, and wide community participation, Vijayawada Utsav is set to emerge as a landmark celebration for the people of the city.

Speaking on the occasion, TDP State Executive Secretary MS Baig said the Utsav would host a wide range of programmes, including Kuchipudi dance performances, drone shows, food festivals, poetry recitals, leather puppet shows, and other cultural showcases.

Several local leaders and party functionaries, including SAAP Director Santosh, Division Presidents Subbaiah, Patti Nageswara Rao, and M Rambabu, General Secretaries P Mallikarjun and Satish Reddy, TDP Women Vice President Asha, and others participated in the flash mob programme.