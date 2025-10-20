Wrestling tourney from tomorrow

Vijayawada: The 69th School Games Inter-District Under-19 Boys and Girls Wrestling Championship will be held from October 21 to 23 at Ashoka Function Hall, Nunna, near Vijayawada. T

he event is being organised under the aegis of the School Games Federation of Andhra Pradesh (SGFAP), Samagra Siksha, and the School Games Federation of NTR District.

The championship will be hosted by Zilla Parishad High School (ZPHS), Nunna, which has earned a reputation for successfully conducting state-level sports events.

This marks the third consecutive year that the school has been entrusted with hosting the prestigious tournament.

According to a press release issued on Sunday by S Ravi Prasad, Head Master of ZPHS Nunna and Vice-President of the Organising Committee, and T Sri Latha, District School Games Secretary and Tournament Organising Secretary, around 250 wrestlers, coaches, and managers from all 13 combined districts of the state are expected to participate in the three-day event.

They said that with the guidance and support of NTR district collector Dr G Lakshmisha, District Educational Officer (DEO) UV Subba Rao, and Under-19 Combined Krishna District Secretary V Ravikanth, all arrangements have been completed.

Free accommodation and food will be served for all players, coaches, and managers during these three days.

They said due to continuous rainfall in the region, the tournament venue has been shifted from the ZPH School premises to Ashoka Function Hall, located near the Sai Baba Temple at Nunna, to ensure smooth conduct of the matches and convenience for participants.

The inaugural ceremony on October 21 will be presided over by Gannavaram MLA and Government Whip Yarlagadda Venkata Rao.