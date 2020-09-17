Yanamala Ramakrishnudu takes a jibe at CM YS Jagan, says he is scared of cases

Leader of opposition in the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council Yanamala Ramakrishnudu said that Chief Minister YS Jagan has been in fear in the wake of Supreme Court's order to expedite cases of corruption and financial crimes. Speaking to media on Thursday, he reminded that the Supreme Court had contemplated to prepare other cases from the high courts in the country to probe. "Of the 4,000 cases pending in the country, 2,500 cases belong to political leaders where 12 chargesheets were filed against Jagan in a CBI court," YS Jagan said.

He said that YS Jagan has been raging allegations against the opposition to divert public attention out of fear on trial. As part of that, the cabinet sub-committee was outraged that the ACB inquiries had been brought to the fore. He termed inquiry into the last five-year rule of the government was ridiculous. He said the High Court had given stay as it was against the law.



Yanamala, who welcomed the High Court's interim orders, said that Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy should think twice before making a statement on press rights. Yanamala suggested that one should take self-criticism of how one's own media violates the rules. Yanamala made these comments after the Andhra Pradesh High Court granted stay on setting up of SIT on Amaravati Lands. It ordered that no inquiries be made until further orders. The Jagan government constituted SIT alleging massive irregularities during the last government tenure in the case of Amaravati lands.

