Yarlagadda Venkatarao Asserts TDP's Commitment to Welfare of Yadavs

In a recent spiritual meeting of Yadava Sanghees held in Gannavaram, Yarlagadda Venkatarao, the TDP, Jana Sena, and BJP alliance candidate, emphasized the importance of the Telugu Desam Party in benefiting the Yadav community. Venkatarao highlighted the various welfare schemes introduced by TDP for the development of BCs in the state, such as the provision of vocational equipment through the Aadhar Scheme.

He criticized the current government for neglecting the BCs and attacking them, while praising the TDP for raising political consciousness among BCs and introducing reservation for them in local body elections. Venkatarao also credited the TDP for elevating many Yadava community members to political leadership positions.



The event was attended by BC leaders Bachula Bosubabu and Sarnala Balaji, who expressed support for Venkatarao and the TDP alliance. The message was clear - the welfare and empowerment of Yadavs is only possible with the Telugu Desam Party.

