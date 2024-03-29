Yarlagadda Venkatrao participate in TDP formation day celebrations in Gannavaram

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) candidate Yarlagadda Venkatarao of Gannavaram constituency emphasized the party's commitment to the upliftment of the poor during the 42nd foundation day celebrations. The event saw party founder Nandamuri Tarakarama Rao honoring Yarlagadda with a garland and unveiling the party flag.

Yarlagadda highlighted TDP's history of championing the causes of the underprivileged, including farmers and laborers, and its record of implementing welfare and development schemes.

He praised former Chief Minister NT Rama Rao for his efforts in this regard and criticized the current administration for alleged corruption and lack of progress. TDP leaders and supporters from various levels of the party were in attendance at the event.



