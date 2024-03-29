Live
- Indian Navy's operation underway to rescue vessel hijacked by pirates
- Maha Politics: PJP fields Dinesh Bub from Amravati against BJP nominee Navneet Rana
- Maharashtra: VBA's Prakash Ambedkar plans 'third front' ahead of Lok Sabha polls
- Eastern Railway renews efforts to complete Tarakeswar-Bishnupur project
- Take legal action against Operation Lotus: Congress leader dares Punjab CM
- Delhi court seeks Tihar officials' reply on BRS leader Kavitha's plea alleging no home-cooked food, medicines given
- Telugu Desam Party Foundation Day Celebrations in Nagar Kurnool
- Bharat Prasad should win with a huge majority: Elleni Sudhakar Rao
- SI Narender Reddy registered the case of missing minor girl
- BJP district president Rama Chandra Reddy launch micro donations App
Just In
Yarlagadda Venkatrao participate in TDP formation day celebrations in Gannavaram
Telugu Desam Party (TDP) candidate Yarlagadda Venkatarao of Gannavaram constituency emphasized the party's commitment to the upliftment of the poor during the 42nd foundation day celebrations.
Telugu Desam Party (TDP) candidate Yarlagadda Venkatarao of Gannavaram constituency emphasized the party's commitment to the upliftment of the poor during the 42nd foundation day celebrations. The event saw party founder Nandamuri Tarakarama Rao honoring Yarlagadda with a garland and unveiling the party flag.
Yarlagadda highlighted TDP's history of championing the causes of the underprivileged, including farmers and laborers, and its record of implementing welfare and development schemes.
He praised former Chief Minister NT Rama Rao for his efforts in this regard and criticized the current administration for alleged corruption and lack of progress. TDP leaders and supporters from various levels of the party were in attendance at the event.