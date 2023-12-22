  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Yarlapalli Gopi appointed as city Congress president

Yarlapalli Gopi appointed as city Congress president
x
Highlights

Tirupati: Yarlapalli Gopi has been appointed as Tirupati City Congress president. Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president Gidugu Rudra...

Tirupati: Yarlapalli Gopi has been appointed as Tirupati City Congress president. Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president Gidugu Rudra Raju reconstituted Tirupati City Congress committee with 21 members including four each including vice-president, general secretary, secretary and joint secretary. Gopi who served in various positions in the city and district Congress committees has been active in the party, conducting programmes and leading protests on various public issues.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X