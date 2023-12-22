Live
Yarlapalli Gopi appointed as city Congress president
Tirupati: Yarlapalli Gopi has been appointed as Tirupati City Congress president. Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president Gidugu Rudra Raju reconstituted Tirupati City Congress committee with 21 members including four each including vice-president, general secretary, secretary and joint secretary. Gopi who served in various positions in the city and district Congress committees has been active in the party, conducting programmes and leading protests on various public issues.
