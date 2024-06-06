  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

YCP Leaders Meet in Tadepalli to Analyze Humiliating Defeat in Assembly Elections

YCP Leaders Meet in Tadepalli to Analyze Humiliating Defeat in Assembly Elections
x
Highlights

In a crucial meeting held in Tadepalli, YCP leaders gathered to discuss and analyze the reasons behind the party's defeat in the recent assembly elections

In a crucial meeting held in Tadepalli, YCP leaders gathered to discuss and analyze the reasons behind the party's defeat in the recent assembly elections. The meeting was led by YCP chief Jagan, with prominent leaders such as Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, Vijayasai Reddy, Kodali Nani, and Parninani in attendance.

During the meeting, the leaders delved into the various factors that contributed to the defeat and also explored opportunities for future activities to strengthen the party.

Meanwhile, Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy also resigned from his post as Government Advisor, setting a trend for other advisors in Jagan's government to follow suit. The wave of resignations from key positions within the party signals a significant shake-up within the YCP leadership.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X