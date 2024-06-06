YCP Leaders Meet in Tadepalli to Analyze Humiliating Defeat in Assembly Elections

In a crucial meeting held in Tadepalli, YCP leaders gathered to discuss and analyze the reasons behind the party's defeat in the recent assembly elections. The meeting was led by YCP chief Jagan, with prominent leaders such as Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, Vijayasai Reddy, Kodali Nani, and Parninani in attendance.

During the meeting, the leaders delved into the various factors that contributed to the defeat and also explored opportunities for future activities to strengthen the party.



Meanwhile, Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy also resigned from his post as Government Advisor, setting a trend for other advisors in Jagan's government to follow suit. The wave of resignations from key positions within the party signals a significant shake-up within the YCP leadership.