YCP Members Walk Out of AP Legislative Council Over Diarrhea Deaths Debate

Amid heated exchanges during the question-and-answer session in the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council, YCP (YSR Congress Party) members walked out in protest over the government's handling of diarrhea-related deaths in Vizianagaram district and across the state.

The altercation erupted as members demanded an explanation from the government regarding the number of deaths caused by diarrhea, with particular focus on Vizianagaram. They also called for the government to provide ex gratia payments to the families of the victims.

Botsa Satyanarayana, a prominent YCP leader, raised concerns over the widespread prevalence of diarrhea in his constituency, which he claimed had reached unprecedented levels. He accused the previous government of failing to maintain adequate drinking water systems, leading to the outbreak.

In response, Minister Achchennaidu fired back, questioning why the previous government did not allocate necessary funds to local panchayats for water and sanitation projects over the past five years.

Despite the counter-arguments, Botsa Satyanarayana insisted that the current government must act swiftly to address the situation and provide financial support to the families affected by the deaths. His calls for ex gratia compensation were echoed by other YCP members, who eventually staged a walkout in protest over the government's handling of the issue.