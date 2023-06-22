Yoga Day celebrated on grand note in Kurnool, Nandyal districts

Kurnool/Nandyal: International Yoga Day was observed on a grand note in Kurnool and Nandyal districts on Wednesday.

Legal Services Authority district secretary Venkata Naga Srinivasa Rao said that practising yoga is very good for health and mind. He along with some advocates performed yogasanas at the legal services authority office in Kurnool.

Speaking on the occasion, he suggested to people to practise yoga at least for half-an-hour every day to keep themselves fit and healthy. Several advocates performed yogasanas on the occasion.

Kurnool MP Dr Sanjeev Kumar said diseases which cannot be cured by medicines can be cured with yoga. He along with the Commissioner of Kurnool Municipal Corporation, A Bhargav Teja, and national yoga association member Sreedhar Reddy participated in the International Yoga Day celebrations organised at the outdoor stadium.

Sanjeev Kumar said that during ancient days yoga was performed in dance form. He has pointed out that India is the birth place to yoga.

Yoga is being practiced in 192 countries across the globe. He appealed to the people to practise yoga to keep their body and mind healthy.

Commissioner Bhargav Teja said that one should practice yoga to keep the stress at bay. He also advised people to make yoga a part of their life.

He recalled that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has proposed at the 69th United Nation General Assembly on September 27, 2014, to celebrate International Yoga Day every year. Subsequently, 177 countries gave their consent to the proposal of the Prime Minister and began celebrating the International Yoga Day. Later the MP, Commissioner, State Yoga Association chairman Lakshmikantha Reddy and other participants performed some yoga exercises. In a similar manner, Yoga Day was also observed in Nandyal district.