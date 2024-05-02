"YSRCP MLA Candidate TN Deepika Campaigns in Hindupuram Constituency"

Today, YSRCP MLA candidate TN Deepika along with party leader Madhumathi Reddy and other important leaders participated in an election campaign program in several villages under Kirikera Gram Panchayat of Hindupuram Rural Mandal. Speaking at the event, TN Deepika emphasized her commitment to the welfare and development of the constituency, highlighting the need for a change in leadership after 40 years of TDP rule.

She urged the residents to support the YSRCP and expressed confidence in the party's ability to bring about positive change. TN Deepika also promised to be accessible to the people and address their concerns directly, without the use of intermediaries.



Highlighting the welfare schemes implemented by the Jaganna government, TN Deepika urged voters to cast their ballots for the fan symbol on row no. 2 in the EVM ballot pattern. She stressed the importance of electing representatives who prioritize the welfare of all communities and promised to work tirelessly for the betterment of the constituency.



The event was attended by a large number of YSRCP supporters, activists, and members of the public, showcasing the growing momentum of TN Deepika's campaign in Hindupuram Constituency.

